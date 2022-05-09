Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New Investment in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,639 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INMD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in InMode by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 835,392 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $58,962,000 after purchasing an additional 485,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in InMode by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,695 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $58,842,000 after purchasing an additional 394,066 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $26,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in InMode by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $168,009,000 after purchasing an additional 365,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in InMode by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 690,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,700,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

INMD stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

