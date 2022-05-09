Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3,006.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $184,028.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 681,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,836,890.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Glenn O’rourke sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $46,106.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,098.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,013 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,889 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $47.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.14. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSCC. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

