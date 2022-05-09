Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,302 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,288,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,315,000 after purchasing an additional 100,264 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,250,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 247,946 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 7.1% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,178,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,795,000 after purchasing an additional 143,488 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at $80,861,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,347,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,490,000 after purchasing an additional 377,892 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $314,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,158.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,712. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

TNL stock opened at $52.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $66.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.45.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

