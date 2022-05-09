Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $200,000 Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,938 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPR. swisspartners Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in Tapestry by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 105,240 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,403 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 47,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR stock opened at $30.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.39. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Tapestry from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.93.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry Profile (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.