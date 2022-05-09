Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,858 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 237.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 36,417 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 341.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Continental Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $62.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.77. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $66.86.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

