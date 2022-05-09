Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIMO. B. Riley reduced their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $135.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.13.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of SIMO opened at $92.68 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $58.86 and a 52 week high of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.83.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.46 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,851.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 421,825 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 460,846 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,789,000 after acquiring an additional 28,482 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,448 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.