Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $45,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $48.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32.

A number of analysts have commented on CCEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($62.11) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ING Group started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($70.53) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

