BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,728 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after buying an additional 844,362 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,744,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after buying an additional 810,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 798,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after buying an additional 323,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after buying an additional 366,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jet Capital Investors L P grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $20.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $838.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 156.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. Equities analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

