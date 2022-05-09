Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 5,773 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 98.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 244,936 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $317,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth $3,055,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $26.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.07.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $323.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.86 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACIW shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About ACI Worldwide (Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.