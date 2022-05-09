Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $484,000 Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,670 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 647,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,864,000 after acquiring an additional 360,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 974,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,543,000 after acquiring an additional 110,133 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZION. Barclays upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $55.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

