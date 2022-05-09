Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 66,866 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) by 1,387.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,866 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $56.67 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.64.

