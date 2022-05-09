SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 446,338 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Shares of XME opened at $54.16 on Monday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $66.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.69.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.