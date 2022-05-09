Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 52,225 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,225 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 507,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,210,000 after purchasing an additional 163,564 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 111,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 162,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 407,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLB opened at $43.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $36.72. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.91.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,571,702 shares of company stock worth $227,621,630 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

