Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Banner worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 2,109.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

BANR opened at $55.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.03. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

BANR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

