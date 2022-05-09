Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,292 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Banner worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BANR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $55.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.03. Banner Co. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

