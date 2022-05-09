NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NTAP. Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.26.

NTAP opened at $72.99 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.04 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.25.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,217,998. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.