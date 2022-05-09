Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.39 Million Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 400,160 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,457,000 after purchasing an additional 311,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,919,000 after purchasing an additional 97,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,199,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,978,000 after purchasing an additional 264,869 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPB opened at $49.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

CPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

