Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,118 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

NYSE RF opened at $21.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

Regions Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.