Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 5,772 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $209,569,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,895,000 after buying an additional 1,026,890 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Donaldson by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,944,000 after buying an additional 99,447 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Donaldson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,615,000 after buying an additional 18,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Donaldson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 709,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,063,000 after buying an additional 27,708 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

NYSE DCI opened at $50.26 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average of $55.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

