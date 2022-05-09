Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 78.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on OUT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Outfront Media stock opened at $23.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $29.36.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 240.00%.

Outfront Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.