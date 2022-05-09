Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.80 Million Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,966,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $39.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.58. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

OGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

