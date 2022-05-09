Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 152 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Heska worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Heska during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Heska in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

HSKA stock opened at $100.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.27 and its 200-day moving average is $153.96. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $99.84 and a 1 year high of $275.94.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSKA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heska in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.67.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

