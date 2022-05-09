Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Park National worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Park National by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Park National by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Park National by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Park National by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Park National stock opened at $118.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.78. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $145.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

