Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.46 Million Stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ManTech International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,224,000 after purchasing an additional 124,797 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ManTech International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ManTech International by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

MANT stock opened at $82.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.86.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.24%. ManTech International’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

