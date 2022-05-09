Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Summit Materials stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $392.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.55 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 5.84%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

