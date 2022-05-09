Swiss National Bank Buys 400 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Twist Bioscience worth $7,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $33,584,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 161.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 55.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 164,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 58,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth $13,389,000.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $283,667.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,237 shares of company stock worth $1,077,325 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $31.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.75. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.13. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.96% and a negative return on equity of 31.94%. The firm had revenue of $48.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Twist Bioscience Profile (Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.