Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,732 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Science Applications International worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Science Applications International by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $83.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.80. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $96.50.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several brokerages have commented on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

Science Applications International Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.