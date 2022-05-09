Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,833,000 after purchasing an additional 293,887 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 616.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,660,000 after buying an additional 238,979 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Everest Re Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after buying an additional 151,475 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,443,000 after acquiring an additional 110,840 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $22,609,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $287.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.04. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.92 by $0.39. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.50.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

