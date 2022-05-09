Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,619 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.45% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $36,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,638,000 after purchasing an additional 264,454 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $6,482,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,770,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,130,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 592,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after purchasing an additional 63,412 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,390 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $44.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $62.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.