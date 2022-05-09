Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter worth $81,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $17.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 363.65%.

SKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

