Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock Position Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Innospec worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,891,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Innospec by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,351,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,093,000 after buying an additional 153,469 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Innospec by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after buying an additional 105,526 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Innospec by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 904,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after buying an additional 76,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 557,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,919,000 after buying an additional 139,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOSP opened at $100.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.25 and its 200-day moving average is $92.73. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.34. Innospec had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $472.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In related news, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $37,141.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $1,107,822.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

