Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 194,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $58,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $264,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,250 shares of company stock worth $1,456,778. 25.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $21.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 202.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

