Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.70.

Shares of COF stock opened at $127.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.