Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Sanofi by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,943,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,385 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Sanofi by 77.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,676 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $35,639,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $30,293,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 194.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 344,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock opened at $51.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $129.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average is $51.46.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.7968 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($101.05) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($115.79) to €112.00 ($117.89) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($84.21) to €85.00 ($89.47) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

