Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after buying an additional 63,632 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 46.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,276,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 20.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,091,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,451 shares of company stock worth $2,954,168. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $29.29 on Monday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $324.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.