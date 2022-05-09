Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $5,341,949.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.32.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $270.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.44. The company has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $272.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $7.38 dividend. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.