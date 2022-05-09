Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 47.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,827,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 507.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,658,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,366,000 after buying an additional 3,891,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 22.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,434,000 after buying an additional 525,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 42.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,122,000 after buying an additional 757,144 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the third quarter worth about $22,721,000. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $14.60 on Monday. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 47.81, a current ratio of 48.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 156,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $2,630,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $82,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 760,649 shares of company stock valued at $12,520,630 in the last three months. 16.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

