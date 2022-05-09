Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PNQI opened at $133.50 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.90 and a fifty-two week high of $261.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.89.

