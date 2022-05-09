Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 105.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 323,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,873 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Synopsys by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Synopsys by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 165,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 150,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,519,000 after acquiring an additional 31,292 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $274.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

