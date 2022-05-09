Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Invests $42,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,973,000 after purchasing an additional 62,314 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,563,000 after purchasing an additional 42,362 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 155,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter.

XMHQ stock opened at $70.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $84.16.

