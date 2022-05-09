First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 107,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 14,372.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 113,831 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $47.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $51.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

