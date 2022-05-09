Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 105,113 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 182.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,896,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,257,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,310,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,036,000 after acquiring an additional 820,736 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,181,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,691,000 after purchasing an additional 674,724 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $23.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.86%.

