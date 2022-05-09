Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Position Decreased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $54,000,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 15.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,981,000 after buying an additional 641,731 shares during the period. Force Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $15,580,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $19,567,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.38.

Shares of LITE opened at $89.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.69. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

