Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109,452 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after buying an additional 155,259 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber bought 20,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.19 per share, with a total value of $685,235.98. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 161,786 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,463.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $544,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $35.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.47. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.61. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $50.69.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $272.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HEES. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

