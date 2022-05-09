Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LTC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 127,927 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in LTC Properties by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LTC Properties by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in LTC Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in LTC Properties by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.75. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $41.60.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. LTC Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 160.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LTC. Barclays began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

