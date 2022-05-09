Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 35.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCTY. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.41.

Paylocity stock opened at $181.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.30. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,487 shares of company stock valued at $14,021,160. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

