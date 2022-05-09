Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,577 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,252,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,552 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,953,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,384,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,801,000 after acquiring an additional 82,230 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,183,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,955,000 after acquiring an additional 86,312 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,993,000 after acquiring an additional 45,064 shares during the period.

BAB opened at $27.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.37. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

