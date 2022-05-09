Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 175.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,447.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,889,000 after purchasing an additional 699,057 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after purchasing an additional 539,896 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,710,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,678.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,619,000 after purchasing an additional 163,400 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 334.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after purchasing an additional 148,081 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $439.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $417.54 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $461.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

