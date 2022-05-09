Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 96 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 417.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,855,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,258,000 after purchasing an additional 203,112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,687,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,857,000 after purchasing an additional 321,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,147,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,653,000 after purchasing an additional 85,377 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 963,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $187.82 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $183.77 and a 12-month high of $222.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.61.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

