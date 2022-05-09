The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,593,000 after acquiring an additional 130,849 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,999,000 after purchasing an additional 124,936 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 753,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,295,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 543,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,527,000 after purchasing an additional 119,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

NYSE SMG opened at $104.62 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $98.61 and a 12 month high of $247.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.14.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.11.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.